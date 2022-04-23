Suspect arrested in connection with teen’s murder

NIGEL Abraham, 30, who was wanted for the murder of his foster son, Daniel Wilson, 17, was arrested in Region One on Friday, the police have confirmed.

According to the police, the incident occurred on April 17 at Lower Black Water, Barima River, North West District.

The victim’s cousin, Ron Moonsammy, 19, was also stabbed to the chest during the incident and is currently receiving medical attention.

Police said the three men were drinking alcohol when an argument ensued among them, which led to the stabbing of the teen with a knife.

Moonsammy intervened and tried to save his cousin, but the suspect stabbed him to the chest. He was rushed to the Mabaruma Public Hospital in a critical condition and was medevacked to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation shortly after for further treatment.