Invesments, collective action needed to safeguard environment

— says President in message to mark World Earth Day 2022

AS Guyana joined the international community in celebrating World Earth Day 2022, on Friday, President, Dr. Mohammed Irfaan Ali has said that investments and collective action are needed to safeguard and further boost environmental protection.

In keeping with the theme “Invest in Our Planet”, the country’s Head-of- State, in a brief message stated that Earth Day is celebrated to demonstrate support for environmental protection.

“It allows us to educate, reflect and take actions to address environmental issues. It reminds us that the environment we live in requires our protection,” the President said.

He further stated that the environment, is life support and a natural capital, from which a stronger and cleaner furture can be forged.

“The healthier our ecosystems are, the healthier the planet – and its people. In recent decades environmental problems have increased as a result of human activities. We are at risk from climate change, pollution, flooding, and drought,” said the President.

He added: “Investing in the restoration and protection of nature is critically important in helping to combat climate change, stem biodiversity loss, and slow the depletion of essential resources such as freshwater and soil.”

The President further explained that in examining economic approach, investments should be made thrugh innovative solutions, new technologies and new markets.

He added that it is also essential to invest in smarter regulation and innovative business models to help support a low-carbon trajectory, one that not only has a reduced impact on the climate and our natural resources, but also works with the environment and harnesses its natural capital as a source of sustainable, inclusive growth.

“Urgent action is needed to safeguard our planet, our ecosystems, our soils, forests and waterways. Guyana has the second-highest percentage of forest cover on earth and is working with partners to sustain 99.5 per cent of it while building the foundation for a new low-carbon, ecosystem economy.”

The President reiteriated that the government is committed to supporting environmental protection and delivering global and national environmental commitments for a transformative and sustainable economy through the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030.

“Guyana’s LCDS sets out a vision for inclusive and sustainable development while simultaneously maintaining the country’s forests to help meet some of the most urgent challenges the world faces through the creation of incentives for a low-carbon economy; protection against climate change and biodiversity loss and stimulate future growth for clean energy and low carbon development,” the President said.

“This Earth Day, let us act, innovate and implement by reducing pollution, reducing climate change impacts and conserving and restoring ecosystems. We need to invest in our planet and build a prosperous and equitable future,” he further urged.