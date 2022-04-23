News Archives
No imminent plan for US Secretary of State to visit Guyana  
US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken
THERE is no imminent plan for US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken to visit Guyana, the US Embassy in Georgetown said in a release on Friday.
The release from the US Embassy was in response to an article published by Stabroek News on April 20, 2022, under the caption “U.S. Secretary of State Blinken to visit in June.”

“The US Embassy wishes to advise that there is no such visit planned at this time.  In the event of such a high-level visit, the US Embassy would inform and coordinate with the Government of Guyana.
“The US-Guyana relationship is important, and the United States continues to share a strong bilateral partnership with Guyana. The US Embassy is proud to continue furthering our productive partnership,” the release concluded.

Staff Reporter

