Three lucky GTT winners get 300K in groceries
First place winner, Marianne’s daughter, Jada Fernadez
GTT in collaboration with Bounty Supermarket during the Easter season afforded three finalists in its Easter promotion the opportunity to win a supermarket sweep, a release from the company said.

Marianne Henry and her family will have a thrilling Easter season and beyond, after winning $150,000 in groceries and household items during GTT’s ‘Egg-citing’ Easter Sweepstakes held on Thursday last.

According to Marianne’s daughter, Jada Fernadez, who represented her at the sweepstake, receiving the call from GTT was an unimaginable surprise that has made a difference in their lives.

Jada was allotted 60 seconds to dash through the isles at Bounty’s Supermarket, stocking up her trolley with $150,000 worth of groceries.

From left to right: GTT Mobile Marketing Manager, Diangelly Singh; Marianne’s daughter, Jada Fernadez; second place winner, Surojnee Sookdeo; Bounty Supermarket Store Manager, Sherwyn Clarke, and third place winner, Dionne Cush-Barnwell

During her sweepstake, she raked in lots of milk, oils, household supplies and other food items.

Among the lucky winners were Surojnee Sookdeo and Dionne Cush-Barnwell, who copped $100,000 and $50,000 respectively in the night’s winnings.

The lucky winners were randomly selected electronically from the list of qualifiers and spectators alike were thrilled and enthusiastic about GTT’s supermarket sweep promotion, the release noted.

“The ‘egg-citing’ Easter Supermarket Sweepstakes formed part of GTT’s ongoing effort to support and strengthen the community by giving back to our valued customers. During the Easter Season, GTT also held an ongoing scavenger hunt that allowed customers to win exciting prizes,” GTT’s Public Relations Manager, Jasmin Harris said.

She continued by congratulating all three winners and customers who participated in the promotion.

