Minibus driver dies in Rupununi accident
AN accident on the Bina Hill public road in North Rupununi, on Sunday, resulted in the death of 48-year-old Lennox George of Annai Village.

Police Headquarters reported that George was driving minibus (#BAB 4875) owned by Annai Central Village Council at around 03:45hrs with two passengers – 20-year-old Junliana Williams and her six-year-old son.

It is alleged that George was speeding west along the northern side of the road when he dropped into a pothole and lost control; as a result, the minibus collided with a nearby tree on the southern grass parapet.

The driver’s body was removed from the minibus and placed on the parapet while the two passengers were escorted to the Annai Health Centre where they were admitted for observation.

A doctor later arrived at the scene of the incident and pronounced the driver dead.

The body of the deceased is presently at the Lethem Regional Hospital Mortuary awaiting an autopsy.

