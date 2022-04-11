Childcare officers to benefit from counselling, therapy sessions

OFFICERS attached to the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) are expected to benefit from free counselling and other therapy sessions to help boost their mental health.

The exercise will soon come on stream, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the relevant authorities.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, made the disclosure Friday evening, during a meeting with staff. She told the gathering that the issues and the challenges they face while performing their duties can be extremely difficult, especially with their home life. She said a person’s mental health is important, not only to themselves but those around him/her.

“I believe one that propels us forward and should continue to motivate us and energise us is our passion and love for children, and love for children can never be manufactured. Love for children has to come from deep within with the kind of care that you want to see the endpoint.”

She relayed that she is in talks with Permanent Secretary, Shannielle Hoosein-Outar and Principal Personnel Officer, Rafael Boodhoo for the programme.

“Mental health and depression are not small things; they can also become quite worrisome, so, if you feel at times, you feel pressured and challenged to that extent where your mental health is affected, do not be afraid to reach out and ask for the service.” Minister Persaud stated.

She added that, “if we do not take care of ourselves, no one will, but, in this ministry, we will, we want to ensure that this is offered to you for you.”

The minister urged the officers to take advantage of the service when it comes on stream, and stressed that sessions with the professionals will be purely confidential. (DPI)