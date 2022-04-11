Minister McCoy urges citizens to show respect, love to build base for ‘One Guyana’

MINISTER within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, has called on citizens to respect, love and understand each other, to set the foundation for a ‘One Guyana’, as the country unites in fasting and prayer.

He was, at the time, delivering remarks to Hindu brothers and sisters at the Peter’s Hall Mandir on Saturday, as Hindus observe ‘Navratri’.

The Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri holds immense significance for followers of Goddess Durga. During this festival, people worship nine different forms of Maa Durga. On the final day, prayers are offered to Maa Siddhidhatri in order to get their wishes fulfilled, as this form of Durga is known to bestow healing upon all.

“To extend charity, to extend goodwill to the people around us, right across our society, because it is only by us doing that, respecting each other, understanding each other, that we can move really quickly to the ideal place that we all desire for ourselves.

“The ideal Guyana it is us in Guyana, who have to be able to work as a people from the various religions, and the importance of the religious bodies, in terms of helping us to cement that foundation for a ‘One Guyana’, because if you examine all of the religious texts, they all speak to the need for love for humanity, for respect for each other, for giving ourselves the opportunity to extend goodness and goodwill and charity to each other,” he said.

Minister McCoy said that the three main religions extend to everyday life as they allow one to spread love, peace, social harmony, exercise justice, good judgement and attain the knowledge of right and wrong, all vital components needed in society.

“Knowledge is such a very important ingredient in our lives. And we have to be able to pursue it, to be passionate about wanting to learn, wanting to know more, wanting to do the right things, on the basis of our knowledge.”

Meanwhile, even as government continues to join the various religions in fasting and prayer, it is sparing no effort to ensure the improved livelihood of every citizen. Minister McCoy said that the administration is working tirelessly to achieve a Guyana that is wealthy and ideal for everyone.

“We truly believe in what we are doing, we have a vision, and we truly understand the needs of the people of our country. And for us, we feel as though we don’t have an option, other than doing as much, and working very hard in the interest of our citizens, because we badly need to get our people and to get our country to the point where it would be considered an image and cherished as the most beloved, the ideal place for all of us.” (DPI)