Soesdyke man wanted in forgery probe

THE Guyana Police Force, on Saturday, issued a wanted bulletin for Ekwensi Victor Langhorne, 36, of Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara (EBD) in relation to forgery.

Police said that the incident occurred between March 15 and April 4, 2022 in Georgetown.

The police are urging anyone with information that can lead to Langhorne’s arrest to contact them on telephone numbers: 216-0251, 216-0254, 444-3429, 225-6978, and 225-8196, or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.