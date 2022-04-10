North Rupununi man dies in motorcycle accident

A 44-year-old man died on Friday after he reportedly lost control of his motorcycle and crashed on the Massara access road in the North Rupununi, Region Nine.

Dead is Valdimer Bezzera, a self-employed man.

According to the Guyana Police Force, Bezzera was speeding in a northern direction on the access road and lost control when he negotiated a left bend.

He received injuries about his body and was later discovered in a motionless state by a passerby who was traversing the area at the time.

He was taken to the Massara Health Centre where he was pronounced dead.

The body is currently lying at the Massara Health Centre and will be escorted to the Lethem Regional Hospital Mortuary for an autopsy.