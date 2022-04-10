News Archives
New innovation: GTT to now merge broadband, landline services on one bill
GTT’s Chief Executive Officer, Damian Blackburn
IN keeping with its vision of improved services, the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company Limited (GTT) on Saturday launched a suite of services under its new business solutions umbrella “ConneX” which allows small and medium businesses the advantage of combining their broadband and landline services on one bill, boosting both efficiency and affordability.

The GTT booth at the business exposition (Delano Williams photo)

At the launch of a business exposition showcasing the products, skills and services of local small and micro enterprises at Parc Rayne, Houston on Saturday, GTT’s Chief Executive Officer, Damian Blackburn, described the new suite of packages as “revolutionary”.
He stated that the new packages are expected to boost the capability of small businesses while promoting innovation and the use of technology for improved service.
“The product today is going to be revolutionary and it is only the start of a journey with that ConneX product. We’re really here to work with you to transform your businesses, whether it be small, medium, micro or a big enterprise. And I pledge to you as the CEO of GTT that this is the start of the journey, not the end.”

There are three options in the suite: ConneX 75, ConneX 150, and ConneX 600, including 75 Mbps download speed, 3500 minutes call time; 150 Mbps download speed, with 4000 minutes call time and 600 Mbps download speed with 6000 minutes call time. These packages cost G$18,999, $25,999 and G$37,999 respectively.
As part of the ConneX package, customers have the option of making international calls to the United States and Canada on their stipulated call time plan for no extra charge.

One of the booths at the business exposition held at Parc Rayne on Saturday (Delano Williams photo)

As part of the launch, GTT financed three months of service for the 42 small businesses that were present at the business expo on Saturday.
All plans include caller ID, call waiting, up to two landline numbers, one Static IP, Service Level Agreement 48 business hours.

SUPPORT
Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, who was at the launch, stated that the new package complements the government’s efforts towards a developing an enabling climate for small and medium enterprises.
She lauded the collaboration between the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) and GTT for organising the business expo, which served as a way to give small and medium businesses a platform to exhibit their products and services.

Minster of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond

Both organisations, she noted, play a pivotal role in advancing the use of innovative solutions to grow and sustain the local business community.
“It will benefit greatly small and medium businesses. I like to see, as a government, when the private sector is stepping up to the plate and contributing tangibly to the development of small and medium enterprises in our country.
“This partnership with the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry and GTT Business Solutions exemplifies the type of effort that is needed to complement the government’s efforts towards a developing and enabling climate for small and medium enterprises,” Minister Walrond stated.
She reminded that small and medium businesses are the engine of the private sector.

