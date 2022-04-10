Businessman charged with brutalising daughter

–weapons seized

-Kitty Police Station ranks being probed for unprofessional conduct

A YOUNG woman who was severely beaten by her father for years has decried the lack of assistance from ranks of the Kitty Police Station in Georgetown, forcing the Police Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) to launch an investigation.

According to Police Headquarters, OPR is currently investigating the alleged unprofessional handling of the matter by the ranks to ascertain when the report was made and what actions were taken against the alleged perpetrator, who is a popular businessman.

The investigations were launched following the circulation of a video on social media where the businessman was seen assaulting her and allegedly threatened to shoot her at his Kitty business place.

“The OPR has launched an investigation with a view to determining whether all the SOPs were followed by the investigating ranks from the Kitty Police Station,” police stated.

In a video report in another section of the media, the young lady revealed that she has been brutalised by her father for years; the abuse also extends to her stepmother and other siblings who reside with him.

The young woman related that she now was forced to come forward because the latest beating was captured on CCTV cameras inside the store and she later secured a copy of the video.

Further, after the beating, she noted that she was locked up inside the house for two days. She later called the 914 hotline and reported the incident and is now in a safe place.

However, she added that threats have been made to her life and she is living in fear.

In light of the video circulating on social media, the police said ranks visited the businessman’s home and seized his 9mm pistol and a shotgun, as well as matching ammo; he is a licensed firearm holder.

The victim claimed that she was pushed around by police ranks.

“I was very surprised at the way the Police handled my situation…even though they took my statement and assist….I did not feel safe going to the police station as my father knows the police,” she said.

Police said the young victim reported the matter to the Kitty Police Station on March 28, 2022, but the businessman was only arrested on March 31.

She told the police that the abuse occurred on March 25 at 16:42hrs. The man was charged on April 1 for the offences of ‘Inflicting Grievous Bodily Harm and Threatening Language’.

He appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court 2 before Magistrate Leron Daly and pleaded not guilty. He was placed on 300,000 bail for the charge of ‘Inflicting Grievous Bodily Harm’ and $100,000 for the ‘Threatening Language’.