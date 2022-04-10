News Archives
Brathwaite on shortlist for ICC Men’s Player of the Month
West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite
DUBAI – (CMC)-West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite is among the three cricketers shortlisted for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for March.

The ICC said on Wednesday that Brathwaite along with other Test skippers Babar Azam of Pakistan and Pat Cummins of Australia were all nominated for the award following their “supreme efforts during a month that was packed with outstanding individual performances around the globe”.

The nominees were selected based on performances across all formats during the month.
According to the ICC, Brathwaite “led from the front” during the recently concluded successful Apex Test Series against England, which formed part of the ICC’s World Test Championship. The opening batsman scored 341 runs at an average of 85.25.

“Brathwaite’s resolve and determination at the crease was best characterised by his monumental 160 from 489 balls in the second Apex Test at Kensington Oval in Barbados, in response to England’s big first-innings total,” the ICC said.

His mammoth innings ensured a draw and provided the platform for the West Indies to clinch the series by winning the final showdown at the Grenada National Stadium.

Azam, meantime, played an integral part in his side’s batting during the recent series against Australia. Despite Pakistan not ending the World Test Championship (WTC) three-match series victorious, Babar amassed 390 runs during the month in Tests, including a record-breaking 196 in the second Test to salvage a draw.

The ICC said that in a WTC Test series that was dominated by run-scoring, Cummins stood out for his bowling performances in unforgiving conditions. He led Australia to victory in Pakistan, playing a pivotal role in clinching the series. Cummins taking 12 wickets at an average of 22.50 helped him secure his first nomination in the ICC Player of the Month awards, the ICC said.

An independent ICC Voting Academy and fans around the world will have until Sunday to vote to decide the winners, which will be announced next week.

