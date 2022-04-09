Teen wanted for questioning in relation to Soesdyke murder

THE Guyana Police Force on Friday issued a wanted bulletin for Joshua Williams, 19, for questioning in relation to the murder of Joseph Davis.

Police Headquarters stated that the teen’s last known address was given as Swan Village, on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, and that the murder was committed on March 28, 2022 at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The police are urging anyone with information that can lead to Williams’ arrest to contact them on telephone numbers: 216-0251, 216-0254, 444-3429, 225-6978, and 225-8196, or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.