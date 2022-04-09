–‘Top Cop’ tells Heads of Department, Branch Commanders

ACTING Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken on Thursday met with all Heads of Department and Branch Commanders of the Guyana Police Force and outlined his strategic vision for this noble organisation, and the direction in which he wants to see it move.

“As of today, you are part of the ‘catalyst for change group’. You are fortunate to be managing critical departments in the Guyana Police Force, hence, you have to improve your output by paying more attention to the management of resources within your span of control,” Hicken told the heads of department and branch commanders during the meeting, which was held in the Commissioner’s Boardroom at Force Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown.

Alluding to the fact that rotation builds capacity in an organisation, Hicken stated that underperformance will not be condoned; that, henceforth, a renewed vision is paramount if the Force is to achieve its mandate. “I am confident that you can do much more; and I will create an environment for us to achieve that,” he said.

He also warned that the ‘laissez-faire’ approach that obtains is not considered a suitable leadership style, due to the nature of the organisation, and that as such, it will be changed immediately.

“I have spoken to you, one-on-one, and I have given some of you an opportunity to correct your mistakes. I am a gentleman and a leader; not a boss. It is my belief that cohesiveness and professionalism will help us to sustain existing structures that foster development in a holistic way,” Hicken declared, adding:

“My focus for the Force is to improve professionalism, service to members of the public, mitigate crime and disorder, increase seizure of drugs and guns, and create safe communities.”

He also spoke to the importance of members of the Executive Leadership Team (ELT) having a hands-on approach, and providing guidance for the heads of department.

He praised department heads for their contributions, and encouraged them to adapt to change to satisfy the demands, as mandated, in an effort to improve service to the public.

SPORTS

On the subject of sports, Hicken said he sees the activity as one of the vehicles that can change the outlook of the Force. “If we want to bridge the gap with alacrity, then it has to be done through sports to support the current initiatives,” the Top Cop said, adding that the organisation is currently in the process of employing a Sports Development Officer.

He told the Head of the Sports Department to sit with the Strategic Planning Unit and derive a concept to have sports representatives decentralised in each region in a structured way, and they must be part of the outreach arrangements aimed at developing youths.

In closing, Hicken advised heads of department to inculcate moral attitudes that can take the Force forward in a positive way.

Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ (ag) Calvin Brutus, in his remarks, spoke of the many training and scholarship opportunities that members of the Force will benefit from, with many already benefiting from a number of training programmes.

He also spoke about the strategic plan and the need for all Heads of Department to submit a ‘needs analysis’ for their respective departments by next Friday.

The Deputy Commissioner ‘Admin’ also spoke on several administrative issues and initiatives, including the possibility of the Force opening an Air Wing to meet contemporary challenges.

REGULAR INTERACTIONS

Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ (ag) Ravindradat Budhram also addressed the heads of department, and shared similar sentiments as expressed by Hicken and Brutus, in terms of the strategic vision that is in place for the Force. As Head of Operations, Budhram said he will be having regular interactions with the department heads as the leadership team moves the Force forward.

Head of the Presidential Guard Assistant Commissioner Edgar Thomas, also made brief remarks, saying he likes the vision and the new direction in which the Guyana Police Force is heading.

He told those present at the meeting that they should take pride in the fact that they are in a position to, under the direction of Hicken, play an integral part in transforming the image of the Force in a positive way and to be a part of the catalyst for change and transformation that is so needed in the Force at this time.

Among the Heads of Department at the meeting, in no specific order, were: Superintendent Ramesh Ashram, Traffic Chief; Superintendent Jermaine Johnson, Officer in Charge of Information Technology and Communications Branch; Superintendent Dennis Stephen, Deputy Chief Immigration Officer; ASP Diane Black, O/C Force Control; DSP Neville Cadogan, Manager Police Consumer Society; ASP Donna Ferguson, Quartermaster; ASP B. Persaud, Finance Officer; ASP Joseph, Band Master; ASP Williams, Sports Officer; ASP Rockwell Delph, O/C Mounted Branch and Canine Section; ASP Ramesh Singh, Construction; ASP E. Baird, Head Office of Professional Responsibility; ASP Nicola Kendall, Head Strategic Planning Unit; ASP Palesa Peters-Fernandez, Manager Guyana Police Force Credit Union; S/DSP Moore, 2IC ‘Admin’; Senior Superintendent Ewart Wray, 2IC ‘Ops’; Head of Narcotics, Carl Wilson and Head of the Special Constabulary, Owen Trotz.