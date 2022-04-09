Increase in transportation fares to interior locations unauthorised

— Ministries of Public Works and Tourism, Industry and Commerce

THE unilateral increase in fares for water, air and land (minibus and hire cars) transportation to interior locations by operators is unauthorised, the Ministries of Public Works and Tourism, Industry and Commerce said in a joint statement on Friday.

The statement said the government will continue to make the necessary interventions to ease the burdens faced by all Guyanese.

Already, the government has implemented more than 20 measures in response to rising cost of living, including the complete removal of excise tax on fuel and the allocation of a $5 billion budget to buttress relief measures.

“We urge understanding and restraint and advise the public that this practice of increased fares is not a measure sanctioned by the administration,” the statement said.