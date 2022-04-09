Attorney Singh says allegations of racist conduct untrue

ATTORNEY-at-Law Nirvan Singh has dismissed claims of racist conduct made against him by a female cop while working as a guard at his residence as untrue.

The incident involving the attorney reportedly occurred on March 20, 2022; it was widely shared on social media, and carried in some sections of the media.

The attorney, in a statement, said that while he is constrained from making specific comments, given that the matter is now being litigated before the courts and is therefore sub judice, he recognises that there is no such rule in the critical court of public opinion.

“I, therefore, wish to say that the racist conduct of which I am accused, in no way reflects my philosophy or personal values. More importantly, it would be an indictment on my parents and elders, given their efforts to ensure that my upbringing would produce in me a person of the highest moral, ethical and professional conduct,” Attorney Singh said.

He also noted that while he wait for this matter to be properly determined in court, he will strive to remain respectful and faithful to his values; to serve his clients from all walks of life with professionalism, and to use every opportunity to be of service or support to his fellow citizens, regardless of race, class or creed.

“I am eternally grateful to all of those persons, from both near and far, who have reached out to offer support in this most difficult time,” the attorney said.