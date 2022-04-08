News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Essequibo fisherman missing after boat accident in Suriname
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Fisherman, Terrance Gomes   
Fisherman, Terrance Gomes   

AUTHORITIES have intensified search efforts to find a local fisherman, Terrance Gomes, who went missing after a boat collision in Suriname waters.

According to reports, Gomes of Supenaam, Region Two, along with five other fishermen, was reportedly fishing in Suriname waters on Wednesday evening, when the boat they were in collided with another.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle, Gomes’ wife, Gaitree Singh, said her husband left for ‘sea’ last Saturday. He has been practicing this trade for over 20 years.

Unlike the other times when he would usually be back on land by this time, Singh said she received “shocking news” that her husband went missing after the incident on Wednesday.

According to her, five of the crew members were rescued, but her husband is yet to be found.

She related that the coast guards in Guyana and Suriname were informed about the incident and are currently conducting search efforts.

Up to press time, he was not located, but Gomes’ relatives said that they are praying and hoping for the best.

The fishermen’s boat and seine have since been recovered and the other crew members are expected to arrive in Guyana soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.