Essequibo fisherman missing after boat accident in Suriname

AUTHORITIES have intensified search efforts to find a local fisherman, Terrance Gomes, who went missing after a boat collision in Suriname waters.

According to reports, Gomes of Supenaam, Region Two, along with five other fishermen, was reportedly fishing in Suriname waters on Wednesday evening, when the boat they were in collided with another.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle, Gomes’ wife, Gaitree Singh, said her husband left for ‘sea’ last Saturday. He has been practicing this trade for over 20 years.

Unlike the other times when he would usually be back on land by this time, Singh said she received “shocking news” that her husband went missing after the incident on Wednesday.

According to her, five of the crew members were rescued, but her husband is yet to be found.

She related that the coast guards in Guyana and Suriname were informed about the incident and are currently conducting search efforts.

Up to press time, he was not located, but Gomes’ relatives said that they are praying and hoping for the best.

The fishermen’s boat and seine have since been recovered and the other crew members are expected to arrive in Guyana soon.