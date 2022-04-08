News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Prime Minister acknowledges UNOPS’ interest in project implementation
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Prime Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips, engaging representatives of UNOPS (Office of the Prime Minister photo)
Prime Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips, engaging representatives of UNOPS (Office of the Prime Minister photo)

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips, acknowledged the work and plans of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) during an engagement with senior officials of the organisation on Thursday.

The UN body provides infrastructure, procurement and project management services to help build for the future.

In keeping with the sustainable development goals, UNOPS responds to the needs of partners to help increase the effectiveness of peace, security, humanitarian and development projects around the world.

The Prime Minister expressed appreciation for UNOPS’ interest in assisting the Government of Guyana with the implementation of projects, and said that it was timely since a number of countrywide transformative projects, stemming from Budget 2022, will soon commence.

Those remarks were directed to Multi-Country Director of Costa Rica, Panama and the English and Dutch-speaking Caribbean, Alejandro Rossi; Deputy Representative of Costa Rica and the Caribbean, William Squier Gonzalez and United Nations Resident Coordinator, Ye?im Oruç, who represented UNOPS.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.