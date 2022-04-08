Prime Minister acknowledges UNOPS’ interest in project implementation

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips, acknowledged the work and plans of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) during an engagement with senior officials of the organisation on Thursday.

The UN body provides infrastructure, procurement and project management services to help build for the future.

In keeping with the sustainable development goals, UNOPS responds to the needs of partners to help increase the effectiveness of peace, security, humanitarian and development projects around the world.

The Prime Minister expressed appreciation for UNOPS’ interest in assisting the Government of Guyana with the implementation of projects, and said that it was timely since a number of countrywide transformative projects, stemming from Budget 2022, will soon commence.

Those remarks were directed to Multi-Country Director of Costa Rica, Panama and the English and Dutch-speaking Caribbean, Alejandro Rossi; Deputy Representative of Costa Rica and the Caribbean, William Squier Gonzalez and United Nations Resident Coordinator, Ye?im Oruç, who represented UNOPS.