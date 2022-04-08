Guyanese among top 20 in global professional accountants’ exam

CHIRAG Chadwani has placed among the top 20 persons in the world at the “Audit and Assurance” examination from the December 2021 sitting of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) exams.

Chandwani, who placed 11th, had landed a Grade I in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certification’s (CSEC) Principles of Accounts examination when he was only 12 years old.

The former student of Mae’s Schools, was the top performer for the Caribbean in that particular examination paper, the ACCA confirmed on its Facebook page.

“119,688 entered for the December sitting, which saw 145,692 exams completed. A total of 4,288 students completed their final exams to become ACCA affiliates. In the face of the continued pandemic, ACCA also offered remotely invigilated exams to 9,809 students across numerous jurisdictions,” the professional body said on its website.