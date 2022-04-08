Police band returns to Botanical Gardens

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) band, on Thursday, returned to the Botanical Gardens after a hiatus, to host its traditional concert.

Director of Music, Matthew Joseph, told the Guyana Chronicle that the 35 band members are very excited about being able to perform again.

“The Head of State, at a recent function, tasked us to continue to do our work for the nation,” Joseph said.

Some of the band members learnt to play various musical instruments while in the force, while others did so before joining the GPF.

Joseph told this publication that the newly appointed Commissioner of Police (ag) Clifton Hicken has urged that the band performs in other parts of the city.

“So, you will see the band more, not just in the gardens but in the seawall bandstand and in communities,” he said.

The concerts are usually held in the lead up to the Easter Monday holiday celebration.

According to Joseph, attempts will be made to share the band’s music in various communities. It was explained to the Guyana Chronicle that the commissioner has the scouts learning to play the steel pan and other musical instruments on a weekly basis, mostly Saturdays, to enhance productivity and creativity.

Since taking office, the commissioner has been working to build a stronger police/community relationship. During visits to several communities including Rosemary Lane in Tiger Bay, Leopold Street, Sophia, Albouystown and Agricola, last Saturday, he told residents that there is need for unity and partnership between them and the police.