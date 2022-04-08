Labourer accused of ‘knifing’ teen to death remanded

CHIEF Magistrate Ann McLennan, on Thursday, remanded a 45-year-old labourer to prison for allegedly murdering 16-year-old Isaiah Smith during an altercation.

Lenny Fraser of Hogg Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, was arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

He was not required to plead to the capital offence, which alleged that, on April 4, 2022, at Hogg Street and Independence Boulevard, Albouystown, Georgetown, he murdered Smith.

The case was adjourned until April 28, 2022.

According to police reports, on the day in question, at about 14:55 hours, Smith was fatally stabbed after he refused to remove from a bench situated in front of Fraser’s home.

Police reported that the incident was witnessed by two boys, aged 15 and 16.

The two teens told investigators that they, along with Smith, were sitting on a bench east of Fraser’s dwelling.

Fraser ordered them to move, but Smith refused and he was slapped by the older man.

An altercation ensued, during which Fraser allegedly pulled out a knife from the waist of his pants and stabbed Smith to the left upper abdomen.

The teen managed to run a short distance to his Independence Boulevard neighbourhood before collapsing.

He was taken to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation by a taxi driver and a Rural Constable attached to Ruimveldt Police Station. A doctor pronounced him dead on arrival.