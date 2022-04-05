Springlands fisherman feared drowned

A SEARCH is on for a missing fisherman who is feared drowned after he failed to resurface after falling overboard in the vicinity of Orealla, Corentyne River, on Sunday.

According to information received, Shunny Jagesaar, 42, of Springlands, Corriverton, along with his employer, Rajesh Moses, 50, of Number 79 Village, departed for Orealla at around 09:00 hrs.

However, Moses recalled that at around 14:00hrs, he was at the bow of the boat while Jagessar was at the back steering when he heard a “sudden splash” and, upon checking, he saw Jagessar in the water which was calm at the time.

He added that, while in the water, Shunny was struggling and he immediately went down. Moses subsequently made checks around the area but his employee was nowhere to be found.

Meanwhile, relatives of Jagessar, along with the police have launched a frantic search with the hope of recovering their loved one.

An aunt told the Guyana Chronicle that Shunny has been a fisherman for the last eight years. He was not married nor does he have children. She also noted that he was a good swimmer and is puzzled as to what might have occurred. The aunt is calling for a thorough investigation into the incident.

Relatives said that after they were informed about the incident, they made a report at the Springlands Police Station.

The boat owner was taken back to the scene on Monday where he showed the police where the incident occurred. He remains in police custody pending investigation.