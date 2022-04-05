Housing authority to soon deliver 100 houses in Berbice

ONE hundred families can look forward to occupying their houses shortly, as housing construction at Williamsburg/Hampshire, Region Six, nears completion, according to the Ministry of Housing and Water.

These are the first 100 homes being built by the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) in the region. It is currently being supervised by engineers attached to the agency.

According to the Housing and Water Ministry, each is a two-bedroom flat unit, measuring 20 feet by 30 feet (600 square feet) and is being built by 13 contractors at a total cost of $750 million.

Infrastructure works have also been ongoing simultaneously and, upon completion, the entire scheme will be outfitted with basic utilities such as electricity and water.