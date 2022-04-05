News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
GuyExpo to make big comeback this year
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Flashback: A housing project on display
Flashback: A housing project on display

GUYANA’S premier trade fair and exhibition, GuyExpo, is set to make a big comeback in 2022, during the first week of December.

The event, which was first held in 1995, had grown under the patronage of several tourism ministers including Michael Shree Chand, Geoffrey DaSilva, Manzoor Nadir and Manniram Prashad.

What began as an activity that attracted close to 200 exhibitors, grew into Guyana’s biggest exposition with over 460 businesses, both local and international, participating annually. They were all given the opportunity to present their locally produced goods and services.

GuyExpo became an annual event in 2004 under the Chairmanship of Keith Burrowes, and is now the longest sustained exhibition in the Caribbean. In that year, the organisers took cognisance of the growth and interdependence of international trade and opened the exhibition to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and other regional exhibitors.

The expo provided the platform for both local and foreign businesses – importers, exporters, retailers, and wholesalers to come together at one marketplace and display their handicraft, furniture, garments, jewellery, and horticulture, pharmaceuticals, tourism, information technology and most importantly, their culture.

However, in 2015, the then A Partnership for National Unity+ Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) government downsized the event, creating the Small Business Expo.

That three-day event which was birthed out of intense discussions among several stakeholders in both the private and public sectors was an alternative for small businesses.
Now that the government had changed, GuyExpo is set to return to the Guyanese calendar bigger and better.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.