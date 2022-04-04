MoE’s HR Department now accepting documents electronically

TEACHERS can now electronically submit documents which would normally be “hand-delivered” to the Human Resources (HR) Department, the Ministry of Education (MoE) announced on Sunday.

According to a press release issued by the ministry, teachers will no longer have to go through the hassle of hand-delivering documents pertaining to upgrade in status, transfer, secondment, among other matters.

The release stated that the said documents should be emailed to hr@moe.gov.gy

“As soon as the email is sent, an automatic receipt will be sent to the sender’s email to acknowledge receipt of the mail. To process emails faster, the subject of the email should include the region the teacher is from, the nature of the matter and the teacher’s name, for example, ‘Region 4 Transfer John Smith’ or ‘Region 9 Upgrade in Status Harry John’,” the release said.

The ministry further explained that each document sent will be processed in three working days. If more time is required, then the Human Resources Department will communicate with the concerned party and advise of such.

Additionally, the ministry stated that the updated system seeks to reduce the need to travel to Georgetown to deliver a letter.

“Using a digital system will ensure that correspondences are no longer misplaced. It is expected that a similar system will be implemented by all Departments of Education across the country in a short while. This new system is the vision of the Minister of Education in simplifying access to the services offered by the Ministry,” the release added.