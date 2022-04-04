News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
MoE’s HR Department now accepting documents electronically
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
news-default

TEACHERS can now electronically submit documents which would normally be “hand-delivered” to the Human Resources (HR) Department, the Ministry of Education (MoE) announced on Sunday.

According to a press release issued by the ministry, teachers will no longer have to go through the hassle of hand-delivering documents pertaining to upgrade in status, transfer, secondment, among other matters.

The release stated that the said documents should be emailed to hr@moe.gov.gy

“As soon as the email is sent, an automatic receipt will be sent to the sender’s email to acknowledge receipt of the mail. To process emails faster, the subject of the email should include the region the teacher is from, the nature of the matter and the teacher’s name, for example, ‘Region 4 Transfer John Smith’ or ‘Region 9 Upgrade in Status Harry John’,” the release said.

The ministry further explained that each document sent will be processed in three working days. If more time is required, then the Human Resources Department will communicate with the concerned party and advise of such.

Additionally, the ministry stated that the updated system seeks to reduce the need to travel to Georgetown to deliver a letter.

“Using a digital system will ensure that correspondences are no longer misplaced. It is expected that a similar system will be implemented by all Departments of Education across the country in a short while. This new system is the vision of the Minister of Education in simplifying access to the services offered by the Ministry,” the release added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.