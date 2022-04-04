Violence in school will not be tolerated

– Minister Manickchand

IN a stern warning to all school-aged children and their parents, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, has emphasised that violence in schools will not be tolerated and, as a disciplinary measure, offenders could be sent to a juvenile correctional facility such as the New Opportunity Corps (NOC).

The minister’s comments come on the heels of the brutal attack on a 16-year-old Linden school boy at the hands of a classmate.

In addressing the issue on the sidelines of a recent event, Minister Manickchand said that the Region Two facility is an option not only for violent children, but those who are delinquent.

“I want to say to children very, very firmly, that kind of behaviour is not going to be tolerated. We would be prepared to use the law to remove children who are a threat to other children, even as we ensure they are being educated, and there are facilities for that,” she said.

Minister Manickchand added: “You could go there and receive an education as is your constitutional right but not be a threat to other children.”

Jaheim Straker, a 4th form student of the Silvercity Secondary School in Linden, suffered a fractured skull and had to undergo emergency brain surgery following the assault. Fortunately, the teen has since been discharged from hospital and is on the road to a full recovery.

Meanwhile, Minister Manickchand, while reiterating that violence in schools will not be tolerated, said that the ministry will not take the issue lightly.

As such, she also issued a warning to parents to speak sternly to their children about their conduct while in school.

“Talk to your children about what is expected when they are in school or in their school uniform,” the minister added.

In relation to the Linden incident, Minister Manickchand stated that the ministry is still deciding on what appropriate action will be taken against the student who assaulted Straker. In the meantime, the matter has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

The minister also revealed that there has been an increase in violent behaviour in schools. She noted that this could be linked to the two-year closure of schools due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are seeing more – I don’t know if I feel comfortable saying more incidences – but we are seeing more visibility of violence in schools or amongst school children, even if not in schools,” she said.

Additionally, she noted that the ministry will be looking to review its policy on how to deal with violent acts in schools.

“We are having a relook at it with an entire mapping out as to what is to be done if any of this kind of behaviour happens,” she added.