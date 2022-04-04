News Archives
First smart classroom commissioned in Region Ten
First smart classroom commissioned in Region Ten (Ministry of Education photo)

EDUCATION Minister, Priya Manickchand, on Friday, commissioned a smart classroom at the Christianburg Secondary School in Wismar, Linden.

This is the first of its kind in Region Ten (Upper Demerara- Berbice), the ministry said in a press release.

The release added that, during brief remarks, Minister Manickchand stated that the smart classroom will allow for technology-infused learning and noted that it will not only enhance the way teachers deliver lessons, but also, the way students learn.

The commissioning of this smart classroom is in keeping with the ministry’s vision of incorporating technology to transform the education sector.

According to the release, she urged students to utilise the opportunities presented and to examine avenues to make meaningful contributions to society.

Meanwhile, Headmistress of Christianburg Secondary School, Shellanne Craigwell, noted that the commissioning of the new facility was evidence of the transformation of the education sector. She said that it will enhance the school’s capabilities.

The smart classroom is fully equipped with an interactive board and audio system with smart cameras and a wireless television for remote access, the release added.

Staff Reporter

