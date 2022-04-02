Several women get funds to start-up businesses

THE Human Services and Social Security Ministry in collaboration with the World Food Bank (WFB) on Wednesday distributed some $14.9 million through the ‘Empowerment Fund’ to residents of Regions Two and Seven.

The initiative was brought to fruition late last year, to provide women graduating from the ministry’s Women Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) programme with the finances to launch their own businesses.

Human Services Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, said the initiative is being rolled out to help women to become financially sound.

“A big part of why this is happening this way, is to help women to be financially empowered and to be independent.”

She added that they have to start thinking what to do to ensure that they are able to sustain themselves.

Some 299 persons benefitted from the ministry’s $50,000 grant. They said the initiative is great, as the money will be the stepping stone for their businesses, a report from the Department of Public Information (DPI) said.

Seventeen-year-old Savita Lall, who participated in the administrative assistant course, said the money will assist her to purchase uniform.

“I plan to gain employment and get ready to go into the world of work, buy clothes for work and so on. I am very proud of the government and the things they’re doing for the community and to help us.”

Toshanna Gafoor, who was laid off from work due to COVID-19 said, “I am excited right now; I feel very lucky to be a part of this course, and I want to continue to go to more courses. I have big dreams and I am very thankful for this; this has been very helpful for me. I plan to do my own business actually.”

For Padmordeen Ramnauth, a single mother, “It is a very good initiative especially for the single moms and for the persons you know that don’t have a job so at least they can learn something and one day open their own business. I am doing cakes and cupcakes for parties and stuff so I will invest it in that.”

Raveena Roopnarine expressed similar sentiments.

“It is a good thing they doing because most women are single moms and everybody can do something instead of being home doing nothing and this is a great opportunity for them to start out.” (DPI)