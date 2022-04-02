News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Driver employed with BK Quarries strangled to death
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Investigation

Pitamber Sharma, 69, of Independence Street, La Grange, West Bank Demerara was strangled to death sometime between 18:00 hours on Wednesday and 07:30 hours on Thursday in the Mazaruni River, according to a post mortem done on Friday

According to police, Sharma, who is employed as a driver, arrived at BK Quarries in the Mazaruni River and he was assigned a living quarter in the compound and was last seen alive at about 18:00 hours.
The next morning, Sharma’s body was found floating in the Mazaruni River by a security guard.

Police said he was found within the vicinity of the security base. The body was identified by his sister and handed over to relatives for burial.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.