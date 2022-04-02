Driver employed with BK Quarries strangled to death

Pitamber Sharma, 69, of Independence Street, La Grange, West Bank Demerara was strangled to death sometime between 18:00 hours on Wednesday and 07:30 hours on Thursday in the Mazaruni River, according to a post mortem done on Friday

According to police, Sharma, who is employed as a driver, arrived at BK Quarries in the Mazaruni River and he was assigned a living quarter in the compound and was last seen alive at about 18:00 hours.

The next morning, Sharma’s body was found floating in the Mazaruni River by a security guard.

Police said he was found within the vicinity of the security base. The body was identified by his sister and handed over to relatives for burial.