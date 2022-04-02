Appeal Court bids farewell to police prosecutor

POLICE Sergeant, Clint James, who has reached the age of retirement after serving almost his entire 35 years in the Police Force as a prosecutor, was given a farewell party on Thursday in the Court of Appeal compound, Kingston, Georgetown.

“Mr. James, who was a prosecutor, has worked with the judicial system almost his entire career, and as a result, a simple but significant farewell party was held in the Appeal’s Court compound,” the Police Headquarters noted.

The ceremony was graced with the presence of the Chancellor (ag), Yonette Cummings- Edwards; Chief Justice, Roxane George; Justice Dawn Gregory; Registrar of the High Court of the Supreme Court of Judicature, Sueanna Lovell; Superintendent Karl Wilson and colleagues of the retired sergeant.