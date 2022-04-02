News Archives
Appeal Court bids farewell to police prosecutor
From left: Appeal Court Judge, Dawn Gregory; acting Chancellor, Yonette Cummings-Edwards; former Police Sergeant, Clint James and acting Chief Justice, Roxane George
POLICE Sergeant, Clint James, who has reached the age of retirement after serving almost his entire 35 years in the Police Force as a prosecutor, was given a farewell party on Thursday in the Court of Appeal compound, Kingston, Georgetown.

“Mr. James, who was a prosecutor, has worked with the judicial system almost his entire career, and as a result, a simple but significant farewell party was held in the Appeal’s Court compound,” the Police Headquarters noted.

The ceremony was graced with the presence of the Chancellor (ag), Yonette Cummings- Edwards; Chief Justice, Roxane George; Justice Dawn Gregory; Registrar of the High Court of the Supreme Court of Judicature, Sueanna Lovell; Superintendent Karl Wilson and colleagues of the retired sergeant.

