Jackie Persaud turns 90
Jackie 'Brother Yankie' Persaud and three of his grand-daughters
JACKIE Persaud, former president of the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU), hit a major milestone on Thursday, as he is now 90 years old.
At his place of residence in Enterprise, East Coast Demerara (ECD), a birthday party was held to celebrate the continued life of the nonagenarian.

GAWU’s President, Seepaul Narine, could not attend the celebration, but remarks were delivered on his behalf by a representative of GAWU.

“Brother Yankie, you have been contributing tremendously!” he said. “The union recognised this…. You continue to be a part of this union; and we will continue to work on building this union with the foundation you have created for GAWU,” he said.

The representative expressed appreciation of Persaud for his work done at GAWU.
Persaud was raised in Enterprise where he attended primary school. He did not attend secondary school, but instead supported his family’s farm.

For his part, the birthday boy said the most significant part of his life was the time he spent with the sugar workers and his political life.
“Life for me was very challenging in the back years. It was a great achievement and honour to be acknowledged,” Persaud shared with great sentiment.

Married for 50 years, Persaud had six children with his wife who died 10 years ago. Sadly, one of his children also passed.

Nevertheless, Persaud proudly boasts 24 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He currently resides with one of his sons in a home shared with three of his grandchildren. The former GAWU leader is in great health, with only arthritis as a medical condition affecting his life.

Persaud loves to travel and even shared that, when he visited Iraq in the Middle East, he dined with now-deceased Iraqi politician, Saddam Hussein.

