Fire Service now equipped to trace prank calls

THE Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) has collaborated with the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) to modernise its calling and reporting infrastructure through the donation of four phones equipped with caller ID and recorders.

According to a release, revealing that the GTT Business Solutions team is committed to a continued partnership with the Fire Service, Sales Lead of GTT Business Solutions Vishwanath Ishwardin noted that in addition to the phones, GTT will also be providing a monthly report of all inbound calls to the 912 line to help track prank callers.

It is unlawful to perform a prank call to an emergency service, a practice that has increased in the past few years, and hampers the Service’s ability to effectively perform its duties.

“GTT Business Solutions is elated to provide this solution to the Fire Service, and by extension, all in Guyana, bolstering our commitment to the customer to strengthen the community,” Ishwardin explained.

Stemming from a commitment made during a meeting in February last, this initiative will improve the capacity of the Fire Service to provide timely responses to fire reports. According to Fire Chief (ag) Gregory Wickham, the phones will allow the Service to see a reduction in the prank calls being made to the Fire Service through the Caller ID capturing and conversation recording functionalities.

“I am grateful for this seasoned partnership, and look forward to more support from the GTT team to help improve our work and operations. These phones will make the service more efficient,” the acting Fire Chief added.