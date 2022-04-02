Norton, Lawrence expected to fill vacant opposition seats in Parliament

FORMER President David Granger has written to the Chairman of A Partnership of National Unity (APNU), Aubrey Norton and Leader of the Alliance For Change (AFC), Khemraj Ramjattan, requesting that they meaningfully consult on the nomination of candidates to fill the two vacancies on the opposition benches in the National Assembly.

According to a press statement, representative of the List for the APNU+AFC, David Granger, at 14:00hrs on Wednesday, 30th March, 2022, received two letters from Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir, informing him of the resignations of Lt Col (ret’d), Joseph Harmon with effect from 15th March, 2022 and Dr. Nicolette Henry, with effect from 31st March, 2022 from the National Assembly.

“The Representative of the List can take no further action until the APNU Chairman and AFC Leader conduct their consultations and submit their nominations. He now awaits the names of the two candidates who will fill the vacant seats before informing the Chief Elections Officer,” the press statement noted.

Granger has also informed Vishnu Persaud, Chief Election Officer of the Elections Commission, of the present development.

“The Representative of the List has followed and acted in accordance with the Constitution of Guyana and the Representation of the People Act which [sic] with regard to the resignation and replacement of members to the National Assembly at all material times,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the People’s National Congress/Reform (PNC/R), which is the largest block of the APNU+AFC Coalition, has insisted that its Leader Aubrey Norton should be appointed the new Opposition Leader. It is likely that Norton would be appointed to one of the two opposition vacancies in the National Assembly and then be voted in as Opposition Leader by members of the Coalition. Former Minister of Public Health under the APNU+AFC Government, Volda Lawrence, has been nominated by the APNU to fill the other vacant seat.