England beat South Africa to book final date with Australia

ENGLAND will face Australia in the final of the Women’s World Cup after Danni Wyatt’s magnificent century propelled the defending champions to a 137-run defeat of South Africa.

Opener Wyatt took advantage of being dropped five times to crash 129 from 125 balls, the backbone of England’s 293-8 in Christchurch.

She added 116 for the fifth wicket with Sophia Dunkley, who made a measured 60, while Sophie Ecclestone rounded off the innings with 24 from only 11 balls.

South Africa’s chances of pulling off the largest chase in women’s one-day international history largely rested on the dangerous opening pair of Laura Wolvaardt and Lizelle Lee.

But Anya Shrubsole, the hero when England beat the same opponents in the semi-finals in 2017, removed both to leave the Proteas 8-2.

Spinner Ecclestone, the world’s best bowler, then tore through the lower order for her first international five-wicket haul, ending with 6-36 as South Africa were dismissed for 156.

It continued a remarkable turnaround from England, who were on the brink of elimination after losing their first three games but have now won five in a row to reach a second successive final.

Heather Knight’s side will meet the all-powerful Australians at the Hagley Oval on Sunday (02:00 BST) in what promises to be a grandstand finale to a superb tournament.

It seemed scarcely believable that England could reach the final when they lost to South Africa, their third defeat of the group stage, on March 14.

Even some of the players have admitted to believing they were out of the tournament.

Since then, they have steadily improved, eradicating errors with the ball and in the field, and finding contributions from most of their batters.

The resurgence built to this performance in Christchurch a dismantling of a talented South Africa side that had previously only lost to Australia.

For the Proteas, this was a complete contrast from the previous victory over England. Whereas then it was Knight’s side who missed chances in the field, this time it was South Africa who looked affected by the pressure of the occasion.

It meant South Africa once again lost in a global semi-final – they have been beaten in all three of their 50-over World Cup last-four ties to go along with two losses at the same stage in the T20 version.

WONDERFUL WYATT’S FINEST HOUR

Wyatt has had a nomadic 12-year international career. Originally picked as an off-spinner, she has been moved up and down the batting order and was dropped during the World Cups of 2013 and 2017.

However, after being promoted to open earlier in this tournament, she enjoyed her finest hour, making her highest score in an ODI when England needed it most.

The five drops were of varying difficulty, but the chances missed by Marizanne Kapp at mid-wicket when Wyatt was on 36, then by Lara Goodall at deep mid-wicket on 77, were particularly poor. The other drops came when Wyatt had 22, 116 and 117.

In-between, the right-hander slashed through the off-side and hustled between the wickets. When England found themselves 126-4 in the 26th over, they were in a parlous position, only for Wyatt and Dunkley to combine in a brave counter-attack.

And, after South Africa finally held a Wyatt miscue to short third, Ecclestone’s cameo pushed England out of sight (BBC Sport)