Mayers, Da Silva make big leaps in ICC charts
All-rounder Kyle Mayers
All-rounder Kyle Mayers

LONDON, England (CMC) – All-rounder Kyle Mayers has vaulted 33 spots in the International Cricket Council (ICC) bowlers rankings following his match-winning performance in the third Test against England last weekend.

In his first outing of the three-Test series, the 29-year-old snatched five for 18 with his slow medium in the second innings of the Grenada contest, to send England crumbling for 120, setting up a straightforward run chase and West Indies’ eventual 10-wicket win.

Mayers, who picked up two for 13 in the first innings, now lies 48th in the rankings topped by Australia quick Pat Cummins.
The Barbadian, who is ranked 76th in the batting rankings, leaped a whopping 29 places to 11th spot in the all-rounders rankings.

Veteran seamer Kemar Roach also enjoyed elevation in the rankings, moving up two places to 12th after finishing the series with 11 wickets.
During the series, the 33-year-old marched to 242 wickets, eclipsing the peerless Sir Garry Sobers (235) for seventh spot on the all-time list of West Indies wicket-takers in Tests.

He is the highest-ranked Caribbean bowler in the ICC charts, with former captain Jason Holder dropping three places to 18th after managing only four wickets from 96.5 overs during the recent series.
Roach’s new-ball partner Jayden Seales, who also ended the series with 11 wickets, jumped two places in the rankings to 51st.

Speedster Shannon Gabriel (29th) and off-spinner, Roston Chase (50th), neither of whom featured in the series, round out the top 50.
In the batting rankings, wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva was the biggest mover, jumping 21 spots to 63rd, driven by his maiden Test hundred in the first innings in Grenada.

Da Silva averaged 97 in the series where he gathered 195 runs to be among West Indies’ leading performers.

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite, who scored a series-leading 341 runs to be adjudged Player-of-the-Series, moved up one place to 26th but his vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood slipped two places to 41st while Nkrumah Bonner dropped 11 spots.

Both Blackwood and Bonner scored hundreds in the series, Blackwood’s coming in the second Test in Bridgetown and Bonner’s in the opening Test in Antigua.

Australia stroke-maker Marnus Labuschagne tops the batting rankings while Indian Ravindra Jadeja continues to lead the all-rounders rankings where Holder has slipped to number three, replaced by Indian Ravi Ashwin at number two.

Staff Reporter

