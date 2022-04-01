Regal Legends on verge of semi-final place

…Ramesh Deonarine smashes brutal 77

From Frederick Halley in Florida

GUYANA’S Regal Legends started their quest for honours in the 16th edition of the South Florida Softball Cricket League (SFSCL) three-day tournament with two massive victories in the Over-50 category on yesterday’s opening day.

In their much-anticipated first round encounter, which was built as the clash of champions, Regal Legends made light work of opponents Toronto Blizzards at the picturesque Brian Piccolo Park before crushing the hapless Sunshine Raiders in their afternoon game at the same venue.

The two victories are almost certain to ensure them a semi-final place and another likely showdown with their Canadian counterparts who, up to press time were in a solid position to win their second game against Marine Legends.

Guyana’s other Over-50 team, Wellman were also battling for a semi-final place following a hard-fought triumph over Sunshine Raiders.

The day also saw Regal Legends’ Ramesh Deonarine going berserk on Sunshine Raiders. In a brutal innings which was decorated by 10 massive sixes and three fours, Deonarine ended on 77 not out as his team reached 103 for one in a mere 6.1 overs, replying to Sunshine Raiders 102 all out in 18.5 overs.

Parsram “Pacer” Persaud had earlier starred with the ball, grabbing four for 17 from his four overs as Sunshine Raiders lost wickets at regular interval after they were inserted by skipper Mahendra Hardyal.

After a somewhat brisk start and reaching 65 for three in their first 10 overs, Toronto Blizzards slipped from a comfortable position, scoring 33 runs while losing five wickets to be restricted to an inadequate 98 for eight when their overs expired.

The ever-green Deonarine led the way for the winners with a classy 40 after Laurie “Tony” Singh continued his mesmerising bowling with figures of four for 11.

Led by an even half-century from the veteran Wayne Jones and 44 from Peter Persaud, Wellman strolled to 152 for five, the two adding a valuable 96-run for the fourth wicket.

Sunshine Raiders were well placed at 75 for one in 10 overs but found runs hard to come by in their final 10 as they were left stranded on 138 for five, going down by 14 runs.

In their second encounter, which was ongoing up to press time, Wellman reached a respectable 173 for six in their 20 overs with Orlando in hot pursuit up to press time.

Toronto Blizzards had also bounced back following their lost to Regal Legends, piling up 233 for one versus Marine Legends with former Guyana national players Sunil Dhamiram and skipper Shiv Seeram slamming 72 and 66 respectively.

Marine Legends score wasn’t available up to press time. Matches were also been contested in the All Stars Open and Masters divisions but because of logistical problems no scores were available.