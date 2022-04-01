News Archives
Sport Minister touts CPL finals as next chapter in hosting premier activities
Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr
FOR the first time in nine seasons of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, will be home for the entire finals week. The Government has signed an agreement to host the finals for the next three years.

At the launch of CPL 2022 on Wednesday evening, it was announced that a Cricket Carnival event under the ‘One Guyana’ banner will be held for two weeks to coincide with the 11 games in the country. This year’s CPL window is from August 30 to September 30.Minister of Culture of Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, exuberant over the prospects that beckon during that period, underscored that “sport is a universal unifier” and this is a tremendous opportunity to bridge any divide.

“This event will be a turning point for Guyana as a destination to host premier events,” the Minister said as he envisioned the long-lasting global product Guyana will offer.
The home for franchise Guyana Amazon Warriors, Guyana, becomes only the third territory to host the final in the six-franchise tournament.

Trinidad and Tobago has hosted the final six times and St. Kitts the other three.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CPL was solely held in Trinidad and Tobago and St Kitts and Nevis in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

The inaugural Cricket Carnival will feature a regional food festival, a regional as well as an international concert and a Guyana Night, among many other exciting events, in addition to the highly anticipated cricket matches.
Spectators were also promised excitement in the stands come September.

Staff Reporter

