Amsterdam takes historic bronze at AMBC Elite Championship
Guyana’s Desmond Amsterdam (right), connects to Hector Aguirre of Mexico during their middleweight semi-final bout at the AMBC Elite Championships in Ecuador.
DESMOND Amsterdam’s exceptional run at the AMBC Elite Championships in Ecuador came to an end in the semi-finals of the Men’s middleweight division.

After brushing aside Venezuelan, Eldric Sell, Amsterdam went on to face Hector Aguirre of Mexico.
However, at the end of the contest, the judges scored the fight 5-0 in favour of the Mexican.

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Corporal will return home with US$2500 and a bronze medal.

Amsterdam, fellow middleweight Jamal Eastman and light-welterweight Colin Lewis were the country’s representatives at the Championship which will conclude tomorrow. The team is being coached by Terrence Poole MS.

President of Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), Steve Ninvalle, hailed Amsterdam’s success as “historic”, taking into consideration that he is the first Guyanese boxer to benefit from the International Boxing Association (IBA) monetisation of prizes for podium finishers.

Staff Reporter

