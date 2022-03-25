Gov’t welcomes US Deputy Assistant Secretary

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, who is performing the functions of President, attended a dinner reception last evening in honour of the visiting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Caribbean Affairs and Haiti in the US Department of State, Barbara Feinstein.

The reception was hosted by the United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, at her residence.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira; Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd were also at the function.

According to a press release from the U.S. Embassy, the Deputy Assistant Secretary, while in Guyana, will be meeting with Vice-President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo; members of the opposition; CARICOM representatives; private sector stakeholders and members of civil society.

“Her visit underscores the continued importance the United States places on the U.S./Guyanese partnership,” the U.S. Embassy related.

According to the U.S. Department of State, America’s policy with Guyana seeks to develop robust and sustainable democratic institutions, laws, and political practices; support economic growth and development; promote an active, organised, and empowered civil society, and promote stability and security.