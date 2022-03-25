News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Gov’t welcomes US Deputy Assistant Secretary
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Prime Minister (Ret'd), Mark Phillips, who is performing the functions of President (second from left), other senior officials of the government and US Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah Ann-Lynch with visiting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Caribbean Affairs and Haiti in the US Department of State, Barbara Feinstein (third from right)
Prime Minister (Ret'd), Mark Phillips, who is performing the functions of President (second from left), other senior officials of the government and US Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah Ann-Lynch with visiting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Caribbean Affairs and Haiti in the US Department of State, Barbara Feinstein (third from right)

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, who is performing the functions of President, attended a dinner reception last evening in honour of the visiting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Caribbean Affairs and Haiti in the US Department of State, Barbara Feinstein.

The reception was hosted by the United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, at her residence.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira; Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd were also at the function.

According to a press release from the U.S. Embassy, the Deputy Assistant Secretary, while in Guyana, will be meeting with Vice-President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo; members of the opposition; CARICOM representatives; private sector stakeholders and members of civil society.

“Her visit underscores the continued importance the United States places on the U.S./Guyanese partnership,” the U.S. Embassy related.

According to the U.S. Department of State, America’s policy with Guyana seeks to develop robust and sustainable democratic institutions, laws, and political practices; support economic growth and development; promote an active, organised, and empowered civil society, and promote stability and security.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.