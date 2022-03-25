News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
United States mulls US$1.5M provision for COVID-19 fight in Caribbean
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
A nurse at the National Infectious Diseases Hospital at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown, preparing to administer a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to a local healthcare worker (Vishani Ragobeer photo)
A nurse at the National Infectious Diseases Hospital at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown, preparing to administer a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to a local healthcare worker (Vishani Ragobeer photo)

THE United States of America (U.S.) is considering the provision of US$1.5 million for “urgent” assistance to countries in the Easter Caribbean region to help in the fight against COVID-19.

This was announced by U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary (DAS) for Caribbean Affairs and Haiti, Barbara A. Feinstein, during her engagement with Guyana’s Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, who is performing the functions of President.

Feinstein, who is on a two-day visit to Guyana, said the countries that would benefit from this initiative are The Bahamas, Guyana, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.

This assistance will be focused on helping countries with vaccine deployment and readiness, and includes efforts to address vaccine hesitancy and combat vaccine misinformation.

According to a press release from the U.S. Embassy in Guyana, the additional support will assist with community vaccination campaigns and engagement activities, strengthen the cold chain environment, train healthcare workers, and develop regional and country specific campaigns to increase vaccine uptake.

Activities will be implemented through local, regional, and international organisations such as the local Ministries of Health, local non-governmental organisations, the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO), UNICEF, and the USAID Country Health Information Systems and Data Use (CHISU) project implemented by JSI Research and Training Institute, Inc.

U.S. Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, remarked: “The United States Government is committed to assisting the government and people of Guyana on the road to recovery after the devastation of COVID-19.”

USAID Regional Representative for the Eastern and Southern Caribbean, Clinton. D. White, said: “The funding will fill key gaps to accelerate COVID-19 vaccine uptake, and strengthen countries’ preparedness for future pandemic threats.”

USAID has provided nearly US$63 million in COVID-19 assistance to the Caribbean since the beginning of the pandemic, to address health, humanitarian, and economic impacts.

This includes over $7 million for partner countries in the Eastern and Southern Caribbean region.

In addition to the over 300,000 vaccine doses from the U.S., Guyana, through the Ministry of Health’s partnership with USAID, has included prevention and vaccination messaging reaching nearly 70 per cent of the population, distribution of critical hygiene and prevention supplies in Indigenous communities, and tents to support mobile vaccination clinics in rural areas to increase vaccine accessibility and availability.

“Diseases know no borders. The United States Government is committed to partnering with our Caribbean neighbors, partners, and friends to end the COVID-19 pandemic, save lives, and stop the threat of dangerous new variants,” the U.S. Embassy said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.