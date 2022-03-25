News Archives
Fire destroys bottom flat of building housing D&J Shipping
Firefighters at the scene of the fire
A fire, on Thursday, destroyed D&J Shipping, which is housed in the bottom flat of a two-storey building in Alberttown, Georgetown.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle, Operations Manager of D&J Shipping, Travis Desir, said the fire started around 07:00 hours in the lounge room of the office area.

“I’m not sure what started it, I was not around at the time, but by the time I arrived the fire had taken over the lounge room,” Desir said.

He related that by the time firefighters arrived at the scene, the fire had already engulfed the entire bottom flat of the building.

An employee from a neighbouring company, Alfred Johnson, said that one of D&J Shipping’s workers, upon arriving at her place of employment, opened the door and started screaming.

“Everybody run out and we got the fire extinguisher then sprayed down and called the fire service,” Johnson said.

Although it is too soon to quantify the losses, Desir said that computers, documents and office equipment were lost in the fire.

Staff Reporter

