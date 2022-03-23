GOAL Scholarship awardees to benefit from subsidized internet costs

IN a bid to ensure GOAL Scholarship beneficiaries study uninterruptedly and with less financial strain, Vice-President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, has said that the government will subsidize a portion of the cost they pay for internet services and will work simultaneously to improve bandwidth countrywide.

The Vice-President made this announcement during an interaction with GOAL Scholarship awardees of Region Two at the Anna Regina Multilateral School, on Tuesday.

Dr. Jagdeo did not say the percentage of the cost the government will subsidize, but noted that the government will examine the cost and determine the amount it will cover.

About 500 students from Region Two are studying under the GOAL Scholarship programme. The government has awarded more than 4,000 scholarships through the programme thus far and is expected to exceed this amount in the current year.

The scholarship initiative is in keeping with a 2020 elections manifesto promise made by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) to provide 20,000 online scholarships to Guyanese learners in areas that support the growth and development of Guyana, in its first term, once elected to office.

Guyana’s education system is largely teacher-centred and content-focused, and according to the Vice-President, the GOAL Scholarship initiative seeks to change this approach to learning through placing emphasis on development of research skills, creativity and innovation.

The Vice-President, on Tuesday, also reiterated to learners that the Dr. Irfaan Ali-led administration remains committed to fulfilling it commitments made in its elections manifesto and pointed out that the scholarships have been awarded to all, regardless of whether they voted for his government or not.



He said, too, that the government will honour its promise to provide free education at the University of Guyana, pointing out that a key focus of the government is to equip citizens with the skills necessary to transform Guyana into a modern State.

During the lively interaction, a few serious and a few interesting questions/queries were raised by learners.

Several persons complained about poor internet services and were informed that arrangements will be made for them to utilise government schools for the time being as E-Networks ramps up coverage on the Essequibo Coast.

They also spoke about the uncertainty of examinations date, switching courses and classes on religious days. Jagdeo underscored that sacrifices are a natural part of studying.

One learner complained of the workload in the classroom and the stress of assignments and requested that the latter be curtailed and more attention be given to examinations instead.

The query was received with amusement by Professor Jacob Opadeyi, who responded tersely, saying, “no pain, no gain.”

Another called for the establishment of examination centres in the 10 regions for those who missed examinations, the establishment of student bodies and re-introduction of the One Laptop Per Family Programme.

The Vice-President, in responding, said instead of investing in centres, the government is more interested in using the money for investing in services to improve the lives of the citizenry and skills development and that the establishment of student bodies is largely the initiative of the learners.

He said, however, that the government could look into cases where persons need a tablet or laptop to do their studies and offer help to those learners.

He also requested former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Guyana and head of the GOAL Scholarship initiative, Professor Opadeyi, to set up a team to respond to and address the concerns of learners.

Professor Opadeyi reported to the gathering that the scholarships are open to all and the oldest person on the programme is 74 years old. He also noted that some 13 international partners are part of the programme and this number in expected to grow in the years ahead.

The scholarships, he said, are vital in helping Guyana to deliver on its vision outlined in the Local Content Act.