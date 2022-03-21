Additional $100M plugged into improving healthcare delivery in Region Two

AN additional $100 million has been made available to boost healthcare delivery at several health centres in the Pomeroon-Supenaam Region.

Regional Chairperson, Vilma DaSilva, said that the fund was a plus for the region, as it will help to provide additional services to residents.

As part of its mission to encourage the health of residents, DaSilva said the region will implement a sensitisation programme to encourage healthy eating habits.

“We also need to do some preventative measures within the health sector in terms of sensitising people on healthy eating habits, which will form part of the health programme,” she said on Monday.

Local Government and Regional Development Minister, Nigel Dharamlall said there had been significant progress in the region’s healthcare services under the President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led Government.

He said the region was once affected by a shortage of drugs and medical supplies which has been remedied due to the government’s proactive approach. This development, the minister noted, would not have been possible without the collaborative efforts between central government and regional administration.

“Our President has made quite a few commitments when he campaigned in 2020 and one of those commitments had to do with enhancing the delivery of health to the people across the country. And so, in Region Two, you would have seen progress in the health sector… moreso, we have seen some massive transformation in regional health services in our country,” Minister Dharamlall said.

The region’s 2022 budget stands at $6.1 billion, an estimated 14 per cent increase compared to last year’s. Residents will see massive development in education, infrastructure, agriculture and other sectors.

Developments included the procurement of an ambulance and portable ultrasound machines, electrical upgrades at the Suddie Public Hospital, construction of a health post and landing at Siriki, reinforced concrete bridge at Onderneeming, and upgrading of roads at David James, Damon, Second Cross, Playground streets, among others.