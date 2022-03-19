Cyclist killed on Nelson Mandela Avenue

PEDAL cyclist, Lyndon Austin, 57, of Go Slow 4th Avenue, Tucville, Georgetown, was killed on Wednesday, after a car with registration PAC 1350 collided with him, on Nelson Mandela Avenue, Georgetown, police confirmed.

The driver was identified as Asif Mohamed, 32, of Vryheid’s Lust Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara.

According to Police Headquarters, the car was proceeding north at the centre of the western carriageway of Nelson Mandela Avenue while the pedal cyclist was proceeding north on the western side of the western carriageway.

Police said the driver was in the vicinity of Rubis Gas Station when it was alleged that the pedal cyclist proceeded to cross the western carriageway going from west to east and, in the process of doing so, he ended up into the path of the motorcar which could not avert a collision.

As a result, the front centre portion of the motorcar came into contact with the pedal cyclist. Due to the impact, the pedal cyclist was thrown onto the bonnet and windscreen of the motorcar and landed on the surface of the road.

He received injuries about the body and was picked up by the driver and placed into the same motorcar in an unconscious condition and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and treated for abrasions and head injuries.

Austin died around 23:30hrs while receiving medical attention. His body is currently lying at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting post mortem.

Police said a notice of intended prosecution has been prepared and served on the driver of the motorcar after a breathalyzer test conducted on him revealed that he had alcohol in his system.

He remains in custody assisting police with their investigations.