Minister Croal joins East Bank mandirs in Phagwah observance
Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal works a musical instrument during his visit to one of the many mandirs on the East Bank of Demerara on Thursday evening
HOUSING and Water Minister, Collin Croal, joined Hindus across several villages on the East Bank of Demerara in celebration of Holi on Thursday evening.

The minister first visited the Maha Sarazwattie Mandir at Herstelling before joining worshipers at the Providence Hindu Temple.

He also visited the Eccles Vishnu Mandir where he delivered remarks. Minister Croal also witnessed the burning of Holika in observance of the triumph of good over evil and the arrival of spring.

Housing Minister Collin Croal addresses one of the many gatherings on the celebration of Holi

According to the Housing and Water Minister, the festival is important not only because it symbolises the beginning of spring but also because of its unique ability to foster unity among Guyanese.

As such, he urged the practice of goodwill and brotherhood and called on citizens to put aside all forms of religious, ethnic and political discrimination.

“As a people, we must recognise that there is strength in unity and we must learn to appreciate and celebrate each other’s culture,” he noted.

Staff Reporter

