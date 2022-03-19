357 graduate from BIT programmes

THREE hundred and fifty seven persons in Berbice have graduated from training programmes at the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) during two graduation ceremonies held on March 15 and 16 at the Sensation Banquet Hall in Upper Corentyne and Outback Adventure, in Gagaram Settlement, East Canje.

In Upper Corentyne, 122 persons received their certificates in nine occupational areas in training carried out in several locations throughout the district including Roxan’s Beauty Salon, RK Computer Institute, Roadside Baptiste Church and the Upper-Class Industrial Training Centre.

In East Canje, another 235 certificates were distributed to the persons who would have completed skills training in eight occupational areas, held at more than 15 business entities within the district.

The graduates included several members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Some of the courses the graduates received certification include cosmetology, commercial food preparation, heavy-duty equipment operation, small engine repairs and general building construction.

The 357 graduates add to another 246 persons from Regions One and Four, who received their certificates in 2022 after completing several programmes under the Labour Ministry’s BIT programmes.

Further graduation ceremonies are now set for Moruca, Region One and Anna Regina, Region Two and Lethem, Region Nine.

The graduation ceremonies were attended by Labour Minister, Joseph Hamilton; BIT Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Richard Maughn; Chairman of BIT and Region Six Regional Chairman, David Armogan; Senior Technical Officer with responsibility for Region Six, Bevon Shepherd; Senior Superintendent, as well as several Region Six officials including Mayor of Corriverton, Winston Roberts; Senior Superintendent/Deputy Commander, Guy Nurse and Superintendent/Deputy Commander, Vishnu Hunte, among others.

Minister Hamilton in delivering the featured address thanked the agencies that supported the ministry, the trainers who dedicated themselves over the months and the graduates who participated in the programmes.

The minister noted that he makes a special effort to attend the various graduation ceremonies as he emphasised that the training programmes play a pivotal role in Guyana’s human resource development.

“For me, it is significant. It matters not whether it is 170 persons, 70, 17, or seven. For me, you, the graduates matter and are important in the whole scheme of things that will happen in this country,” the minister noted.

FILLING GAPS

He charged the graduates to capitalise on the opportunities that they have been given and explained that the countrywide training being conducted by the BIT is geared at meeting the skills need of the country which is projected to grow significantly in the years ahead.

“The motto of life is to be prepared. Not when the opportunity presents itself, then to provide training. The government that I represent travelled through the length and breadth of this country and we made specific commitments to the citizens of this country, we did not promise, we made commitments,” he said.

During the graduation ceremonies, words of motivation and encouragement were also made by the BIT officials and members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF). They reminded the graduates of the sacrifices made to deliver the programmes offered by the government.

During his remarks, Maughn commended the works done by the staff of the BIT, under the leadership of the Region Six Chairman.

“We are able to work and implement the government’s policy when it comes to vocational education and training, making sure that people have equal access to skills development. I have seen the power of skills training, changing lives after working within the education system for many years,” Maughn said.

The CEO further stressed that vocational and technical skills can be used to change the lives of individuals, particularly those who were down the wrong road, who can be turned around to make positive contributions to society.

“As we speak about building Guyana as one people, we need to use the skillsets that we have to make a difference. The Board of Industrial Training has used the monies given from the government to make sure that there were skills transferred but it is up to you to use the skillsets you acquired to make a positive contribution to Guyana, yourselves, and your immediate families,” the CEO stated.