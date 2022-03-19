News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
‘We are one family’
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
President Dr Irfaan Ali and First Lady Arya Ali, interact with a child during the Holi celebration (Elvin Croker photo)
President Dr Irfaan Ali and First Lady Arya Ali, interact with a child during the Holi celebration (Elvin Croker photo)

— President Ali tells gathering at Phagwah celebration at GCC ground

AFTER an absence of two years due to COVID-19, the annual ‘Holi Celebrations’ hosted by the Indian High Commission in Georgetown returned with an explosion of colours and love at the Georgetown Cricket Club ground (GCC) on Friday.

The event was attended by President Dr Irfaan Ali; First Lady, Arya Ali; Prime Minister Brigadier, (ret’d) Mark Phillips and several diplomats, including U.S. Ambassador Sarah Ann-Lynch; British High Commissioner, Jane Miller; EU Ambassador to Guyana, Fernando Ponz Cantó, China Ambassador, Guo Haiyan and CARICOM Secretary- General Carla Barnett, among others.

Several members of the Opposition were also present including General-Secretary of the People’s National Congress/Reform (PNC/R), Geeta Chandan-Edmond.

A section of the crowd at the Holi celebration at the GCC Ground on Friday (Elvin Croker photo)

Addressing the well-attended gathering with Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr KJ Srinivasa on stage, President Ali praised the festival and urged all to celebrate each other.

“If we can translate this beautiful nature of colour and create a world in which the colourful nature erase any over ambition of any singular colour, what we will achieve is enormous.” the President said, adding:  “The beauty of the festival is the colourful nature that it brings out when the fusion of the colours come together in joy and happiness, when the fusion of the colour embraces each other in peace and love. When the beautiful nature of the colour blends with each other to create a magnificent and beautiful cohort called humanity.”

A wide array of coloured powders that were available during the Holi celebration

During the celebration, the attendees were provided with a bountiful and wide array of coloured powder and water. They were delighted to meet with their colleagues and celebrate the festival with them. They were also treated to cultural songs and dances.

Holi or Phagwah is an ancient Hindu festival but in Guyana, it is celebrated by Hindus and non-Hindus alike.

Phagwah is also known as the Festival of Spring, the Festival of Colours or the Festival of Love. The festival celebrates the eternal and divine love of Radha and Krishna and also signifies the triumph of good over evil, as it celebrates the victory of Lord Vishnu as Narasimha Narayana over Hiranyakashipu.

President Dr Irfaan Ali (fourth from left) and First Lady Arya Ali (second from right), with Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr K. J. Srinivasa (left); CARICOM Secretary-General, Carla Barnett (third from left); British High Commissioner, Jayne Miller (third from right); and others (Elvin Croker photo)

President Ali noted that the message of good over evil which Phagwah signifies should remind all that they must be humble enough to understand that the true nature of life is in giving.

WORK HARD
“The religious significance of goodness over evil is a given. All of us must work hard every day to do a little bit better. When I say all of us, this includes myself. We are given the capacity to think, reason and analyse; we must use that capacity that is given to humans to be better, to do better,” he said.

President Dr Irfaan Ali (right) and Deputy Speaker Lennox Shuman (Elvin Croker photo)

Phagwah is celebrated with the showering of water, coloured powder and coloured liquid in a setting of happiness and unity among large gatherings; however, these celebrations were curtailed over the past two years due to measures implemented to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The measures included restrictions against social gathering.
However, this year the restrictions on social activities and gatherings among others were removed by the President.

The new regulations follow an increase in vaccination of citizens against COVID-19. During the past two years, thousands of persons contracted the virus in Guyana and hundreds have died.

From left: Deputy Speaker, Lennox Shuman; Prime Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips and Indian High Commissioner, Dr K. J. Srinivasa (Elvin Croker)

“After more than two years we can understand how important life is and more importantly, how important cherishing moments in life is. It’s not about cherishing moments in our individual life, but more importantly cherishing moments of our country life, our community life and the life of our world as a whole,” Dr Ali noted.

The President also noted that the world is faced with many difficulties today, such as hunger, poverty, lack of water and war.

“As we celebrate we must spare a moment of good thought and silent prayer for these people, because we are all one family of humanity,” he said.

High Commissioner Dr Srinivasa noted that the holiday has become a symbol of India.

“It has become a festival of the nation and people eagerly await the festival for the enormous joy that it brings to them,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Tamica Garnett

More from this author

Tamica Garnett
Tamica Garnett
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.