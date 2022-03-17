Man ditches motorcycle, cannabis after seeing police in Linden

A MAN, on Monday, chose to evade officers in Linden by ditching the motorcycle he was riding and dropping a bag containing over 7,000 grams of cannabis.

According to police reports, the man was riding an unlicensed XR motorcycle in the vicinity of Millie’s Hide Out, Amelia’s Ward, on Monday evening, when he spotted officers of the Guyana Police Force and decided to ditch the vehicle and escape on foot.

The male rider reportedly had in his possession a white bulky salt bag, and upon seeing the police vehicle, attempted to flee on foot, but he was pursued by ranks causing him to drop the motorcycle and the bulky bag and make good his escape on foot, within the vicinity of some thick vegetation at Amelia’s Ward,

The bulky bag, police said, was retrieved and, when opened, it contained a large quantity of compressed leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis sativa, wrapped in transparent plastic, along with one bulky black plastic bag containing suspected cannabis sativa, which, when weighed, amounted to 16.5 pounds (7,484.3 grams).

Police are continuing the search for the suspect as investigation continues.