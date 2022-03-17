News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Man ditches motorcycle, cannabis after seeing police in Linden
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
The parcel seized by police in Linden
The parcel seized by police in Linden

A MAN, on Monday, chose to evade officers in Linden by ditching the motorcycle he was riding and dropping a bag containing over 7,000 grams of cannabis.

According to police reports, the man was riding an unlicensed XR motorcycle in the vicinity of Millie’s Hide Out, Amelia’s Ward, on Monday evening, when he spotted officers of the Guyana Police Force and decided to ditch the vehicle and escape on foot.

The male rider reportedly had in his possession a white bulky salt bag, and upon seeing the police vehicle, attempted to flee on foot, but he was pursued by ranks causing him to drop the motorcycle and the bulky bag and make good his escape on foot, within the vicinity of some thick vegetation at Amelia’s Ward,

The bulky bag, police said, was retrieved and, when opened, it contained a large quantity of compressed leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis sativa, wrapped in transparent plastic, along with one bulky black plastic bag containing suspected cannabis sativa, which, when weighed, amounted to 16.5 pounds (7,484.3 grams).

Police are continuing the search for the suspect as investigation continues.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.