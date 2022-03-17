News Archives
Tighter security for Stabroek Market
Divisional Commander, Assistant Commissioner Simon McBean, (centre) speaking with other law enforcement ranks at the Stabroek Market, on Wednesday
POLICE presence at the Stabroek Market is expected to improve following a meeting between officials of the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) of Georgetown and the Guyana Police Force (GPF), on Wednesday.

According to a press release, Commander of Police Division ‘4A,’ Assistant Commissioner Simon McBean, met with Chief Constable at the Mayor and City Council of Georgetown (M&CC), Virjanand Gafur, to discuss strategies that could enhance security at Stabroek Market.

The Stabroek Market

Both representatives conducted a walkabout at the market before identifying areas for collaboration and policing.

The GPF related that it will provide resources to the M&CC so that there would be greater police presence, particularly in areas that are classified as high risk.

Staff Reporter

