Tighter security for Stabroek Market

POLICE presence at the Stabroek Market is expected to improve following a meeting between officials of the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) of Georgetown and the Guyana Police Force (GPF), on Wednesday.

According to a press release, Commander of Police Division ‘4A,’ Assistant Commissioner Simon McBean, met with Chief Constable at the Mayor and City Council of Georgetown (M&CC), Virjanand Gafur, to discuss strategies that could enhance security at Stabroek Market.

Both representatives conducted a walkabout at the market before identifying areas for collaboration and policing.

The GPF related that it will provide resources to the M&CC so that there would be greater police presence, particularly in areas that are classified as high risk.