Over 50 Essequibo businesses to participate in ‘WE LIFT’

THE Ministry of Human Services and Social Security will be taking its “WE LIFT” initiative to Region Two to commemorate Women’s History Month, on March 30.

Minister of Human Services, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, said that the ministry will be collaborating with the Regional Gender Affairs Committee of Region Two for the upcoming event.

The intention is to showcase the talent, innovation and creativity of women and girls in this region.

Dr. Persaud said: “WE LIFT 2022 exceeded all our expectations, with over 150 superb female-owned business participating and the fantastic support and response by the Guyanese public. The programme featured significant contributions from girls and young women who have held their own in male-dominated spheres.

“By taking this initiative to Essequibo, I hope that the same enthusiasm and momentum can be generated when it comes to accelerating opportunities for women’s empowerment, growth and start of business and promotion of gender equality and equity.”

The minister added: “WE LIFT should be supported by all of Essequibo and I invite all to attend to show their support for the work and efforts of the Essequibian women as the Ministry of Human Services continues to provide platforms to highlight the offerings of Guyanese women under the tagline #made by Guyanese women for the world.

“I feel it is imperative to give wider exposure to women and their businesses as it will aid in raising their visibility and increase their opportunities in diverse ways. Essequibo is our regional foray and we will continue to do this in the regions in the future.”

The WE LIFT event will be held at the Anna Regina Town Council. The event will be open to the public from 13:30 hours and entry is absolutely free.

It is expected that 50 businesses will be participating in this event and will showcase products and services in areas inclusive of beauty, health and fitness, agro-processing, manufacturing, photography, accommodation, catering, landscaping and event planning.